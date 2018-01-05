The Boca Girls bring an evening of fun to Boca Grande

■ STAFF REPORT

On Friday, Jan. 19 Royal Palm Players presents a one-night-only event guaranteed to raise your spirits as you raise a glass of wine. It’s “The Boca Girls,” and it’s a spoof. A reading. A lot of laughs.

Alice Court, Linda Rollyson, Ann Fletcher and Erica Ress Martin are The Boca Girls. They’re backed by a cast of wacky characters played by Roger Lewis, Bill Whitney, Nancy Ryan, Margaret Bush, Priscilla Masselink, Sally B. Johnson, Barbara Stirling, David Jenkins and Gary Cross.

Only two showings of this very funny spoof are taking place at the Crowninshield House on January 19, so call RPP to reserve your $25 seat now for one of the two shows, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Wine is welcome, and aside from sponsor seats front and center, all seating is on a first-come, first- seated basis.

Don’t miss “The Boca Girls,” a laugh-filled way to spend the cocktail hour. Call Kathy at the RPP office for details at 964-2670. Or go to royalpalmplayers.com for more information.

You bring the wine. RPP will bring the fun.