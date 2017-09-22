The Placida Boat Ramp closed on Sept. 18 for the delivery of supplies for the repairs on the boat ramp and finger piers.

The ramp will remain closed through October 13.

During this closure, boaters can use the county boat ramps at Bay Heights Park, 1000 S. McCall Road, Englewood or Indian Mounds Park, 210 Winson Avenue, Englewood. Smaller watercraft also can use Ainger Creek Park, 2011 Placida Road, Englewood.

For as list of other boat ramps visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov, and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics in the Popular Links to find our Fishing, Piers, Boat Ramps link.