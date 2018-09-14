BIPS looks for beach ambassadors for new season

■ STAFF REPORT

The Barrier Island Parks Society is looking for beach ambassadors to help inspire stewardship and preserve our local beaches. This exciting volunteer program provides informational training, with only two mandatory training dates available on October 27 and November 10.

Becoming a beach ambassador means you’ll learn all kinds of fascinating things, and you will provide an invaluable source of information to the many guests who visit our beaches.

To become a Beach Ambassador, and help BIPS’ inspire, educate, and preserve our natural treasures for future generations, contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Jennifer for details at jsummersbips@gmail.com

To donate to the Beach Ambassadors Program, visit barrierislandparkssociety.org/ways-to-give/ or call 964-0060.