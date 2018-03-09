BIPS board discusses Green Gala, new Cayo docks

■ BY SUE ERWIN

At a meeting of the Barrier Island Parks Society Board of Directors held on Wednesday, March 7, the upcoming Green Gala was a featured topic of discussion, as was a new proposed crosswalk and changes to the amenities for visitors to Cayo Costa. This year’s Green Gala is anticipated to raise more revenue than last year.

“This year we have 22 corporate sponsors,” said Board Member Nancy Whitney. “And this is our biggest fundraiser of the season. As of Tuesday, we’ve sold 30 tables.”

Board Member Linda Grant said there will be 37 interesting and unique items to bid on for the silent auction at the event.

The theme this year is “Catch a Wave,” and it will be held at the Boca Pass Club on Monday, March 19. Tickets can be reserved by calling 964-0060. All proceeds benefit the mission of BIPS.

BIPS Treasurer Bob Sommerville gave a financial update on the organization.

“No significant issues arose from our annual audit, so that’s good news,” Sommerville said.

Revenues from the Cayo Costa retail stores are down 15 percent from last year, which actually is better than what was projected due to the dock repairs.

Sales from the museum shops are projected to be the same as last year. “We are forecasting membership revenues for 2018 to be $70,000,” Sommerville said. “Last year we projected $65,000, so we are hoping to get an additional 12 percent.”

Sommerville closed his update saying that total expenses are $14,000 below last year.

BIPS Executive Director Sharon McKenzie said a few additions could be happening at the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse property soon.

“If we get permission from the County, we’re looking at putting in a split-rail fence that will keep people from walking on the plants surrounding the Lighthouse, and that will direct them toward the entryway,” McKenzie said.

A crosswalk is also being requested at the corner of Wheeler Road and Gulf Blvd for safety purposes when guests are being transported via golf cart to the GIL when it is open to the public.

McKenzie said the organization is also looking into building a trail at the front and around the Lighthouse and adding a butterfly garden. A bike rack will also be installed at the location.

Monthly operating costs for the GIL are about $4,500.

Gasparilla Island State Park Ranger Robert Longo said all turtle patrol information is currently transmitted via paperwork, which can get messy.

“We’ve been working with the State of Florida to develop an app so all data could be entered electronically,” Longo said.

The app should be ready by the time sea turtle nesting season begins, and Longo requested funds to purchase a tablet for each park, so the app could be installed and ready by May 1.

The Board approved the purchase on the condition that the app is finalized before May 1.

The contractor selected to repair the docks at Cayo Costa State Park is expected to start repairs next week. The repairs are needed due to sustained damage from Hurricane Irma.

The organization always welcomes new volunteers.

For more information, visit barrierislandparks.org.