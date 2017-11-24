The big weekend for Boca Bargains has arrived!

BY MARCY SHORTUSE – Saturday, Nov. 25 marks the grand opening of Boca Bargains for the 2017-2018 season. According to long-time volunteer JoAnn Welch, the shop, located on Park Avenue at Banyan Street, is “filled to the gills; we can hardly open the doors!”

To showcase furniture donated over the summer, the opening will include a tent sale on the grounds of the Community Center, adjacent to the Boca Bargains building. There will be additional furniture and decorative items for sale in the newly refurbished annex, and the main store area will feature clothing, knick-knacks and gently used toys. For those who are in the holiday spirit, you won’t want to miss the festive Christmas boutique.

Serious shoppers should arrive when the doors open at 9 a.m. on the 25th and plan to shop until Boca Bargains closes at noon.

You may have noticed the interesting window display already in place at the Boca Bargains storefront featuring Alice in Wonderland. It was created by Susan Bowers, who said she started with the whole “welcome to Wonderland” theme because of the store’s new look.

“It seems to be a brand-new Boca Bargains,” she said. “There is brand-new shelving, brand-new ideas, even a few brand-new leaders … I wanted everyone who went by the store to think it was wonderful, that it was Wonderland!”

A big white bunny is the main focal point, a rare treasure that Susan found at the Suncoast Thrift Store. She added a few brilliantly colored feather dusters that appear to date back to the 1940s, a few other odds and ends, and the Wonderland theme was born.

Established in 1986, Boca Bargains is celebrating its 31st year and has become an island fixture, staffed by volunteers from the Woman’s Club throughout the season.

After the opening sale, the store will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon until April, 2018.

Please, no donations accepted on opening day. Donations are welcome between 9 and 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning November 27.