Best-selling author Jan Karon to speak at library this week

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Number one New York Times best-selling author Jan Karon will speak about her most recent book on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Johann Fust Community Library.

Karon has published 14 novels in the beloved Milford series, featuring three generations of the Kavanagh family.

Her most recent book, “To Be Where You Are,” is the final novel of the Mitford series. The scene is set in the fictional town of Mitford, North Carolina. Stories in the books are told with grace and compassion, and with a dose of humor and humility.

“I wanted to write a restful, hopeful, encouraging story – because with all that is happening around us, there is still hope and there are still good people with good hearts,” Karon said. “I wanted to write about the essential American heart, the universal American spirit.”

She knew she wanted to be a writer ever since she was 10 years old. She loved to read, and she remembers standing at the front door of her grandmother’s house on a summer day, when she realized she wanted to become an author.

“It was a profound truth that was delivered to my young heart,” she said.

Raised in the foothills of North Carolina, she was always interested in stories and was fascinated by her preacher at a young age, because preaching is essentially the sharing of stories.

At the age of 10, she wrote her first short novel with a No. 2 lead pencil and a lined notebook. She wrote 14 pages about a character similar to Scarlett O’Hara.

Today, she is the best-selling author of 24 books, including a popular cookbook and several books for children.

Karon will be doing three talks in Florida over the next month. She’ll be speaking later in February in Bonita Springs at the Bush Literacy Foundation event.

“That’s a privilege; it’s a great honor to be invited.”

She will also be speaking in Jacksonville in March.

After she leaves Florida, she is going to take a break for a while to catch her breath and figure out what she wants to do next.

“I’ve considered a historical novel, and I’ve also considered a collection of short stories,” she said.

Bobbie Marquee, executive director at JFCF, said the foundation is honored to present Karon.

“She has a huge following of readers on the island, and we are excited she is here,” Marquee said.

Karon will be speaking in the Library Loggia at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Admission is free.