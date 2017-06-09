Beacon team up for nine awards in FPA annual contest

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Beacon team is proud to announce the newspaper is up for nine awards at the Florida Press Association Better Weekly Newspaper Contest, to be held this year in August in Naples.

Beacon cartoonist Dave Hortoon is up for an award in the “Original Local Editorial Cartoon” category, and both Editor Marcy Shortuse and Staff Writer Sue Erwin have been nominated for awards in the “Arts, Entertainment and Review Reporting” category.

Erwin has also been nominated in the “Outdoor and Recreation Writing” category, as well as the “Best Headline” category.

Shortuse and fishing columnist Leighton Ingram were both nominated for awards in the “Sports Column” category.

Shortuse and Art Director Daniel Godwin are nominated for awards in the “Special Issue, Section or Supplement” category for Tarpon Times.

Shortuse is also nominated to win the coveted Gwen Stevenson Memorial Award for writing in the general news category, too.

“This is going to be an exciting year at the awards for us,” said Publisher Dusty Hopkins. “I am confident our team will come home with a boxfull of awards and smiles on their faces.”

The conference where the winners will be announced will be held on August 10 and 11 in Naples at the Ritz Carlton Beachside Hotel.