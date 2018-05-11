Beacon staff up for seven Florida Press awards this year

■ STAFF REPORT

The Florida Press Association recently announced random winners of their Better Weekly Newspaper contest, and the Beacon staff is up for seven top honors in their circulation division. The awards will be officially announced at the Florida Media Conference, this year held in Orlando, on August 10.

In the running for their entries are:

• Publisher Dusty Hopkins in the “Spot News” category

• Editor Marcy Shortuse for “Best Obituary,” for “Best Special Issue or Supplement,” and for “General Excellence”

• Art Director Daniel Godwin in the “Best Special Issue or Supplement” category

• Writer Sue Erwin in the “Community History” category

• Guest Columnist Erica Ress-Martin for Arts, Entertainment and Review Reporting

• Freelance photographer Skip Perry in the “Spot News” category.