Beacon staff nominated for nine Florida Press Association awards

The Florida Press Association released their 2019 nominees for the Better Weekly Newspaper Awards, and the Boca Beacon team found themselves nominated in nine categories. Each category contains two or three nominees from every newspaper in Class C subscription volume in the state.

Beacon Publisher Dusty Hopkins and Editor Marcy Shortuse were co-nominated for “Best Photo Series in an Issue.” “Shortuse was also nominated for “Best Spot News Photo,” “Best Obituary,” “Best General News Story” and “Best Serious Column.”

Shortuse and Beacon writer Sue Erwin were co-nominated for “Best In-Depth News Reporting.” Erwin was also nominated for “Best Health/Medical Reporting” and “Best Educational Writing.”

Columnist Delores Savas is also nominated in the “Best First Amendment Defense Writing” category.’

The awards will be presented at noon on Friday, July 12 during the Florida Media Conference at The Vinoy in St. Petersburg.