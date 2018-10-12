Beacon looking for veteran stories

If you have someone special to you who has served in the U.S. military and you would like to recognize him or her, please contact us at the Boca Beacon.

Our November 2 and 9 issues will contain the stories of some of the veterans who have lived on or are associated with Gasparilla Island.

If you have questions or would like contribute a story, you can email mshortuse@bocabeacon.com.

Stories will be accepted until October 29.

If you have already submitted a story in the past and would like it to run again, email and let us know. We will make sure we still have the information.