Back-to-school tax break set for August 3 through 5

■ STAFF REPORT

Florida’s 2018 “Back-to-School” sales tax holiday is set for August 3 to August 5 this year.

Parents and students can save sales tax as follows:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item are exempt.

“Clothing” means any article of wearing apparel, including all footwear. Bicycle helmets marketed for use by youth are also exempt from sales tax.

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item are exempt.

“School supplies” means pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, notebooks, notebook filler paper, legal paper, legal pads, binders, lunchboxes, construction paper, markers, folders, poster board, composition books, poster paper, scissors, cellophane tape, glue, paste, rulers, computer disks, protractors, compasses and calculators.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the following:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items;

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

If your child goes to The Island School, you can go to their website at islandschoolbocagrande.com and click on “parents & students” for supply lists.

Open house for all classes will be held Wednesday, Aug. 8. The kindergarten presentation will be from 5:35 to 5:45 p.m.; first grade will be from 5:50 to 6 p.m.; second grade will be from 6:05 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.; the third through fifth grade language arts presentation will be from 6:20 to 6:30 p.m.; and the third grade through fifth grade match and science presentation will be from 6:35 to 6:45.

Presentations will take place in the classrooms.

The first day of school is Friday, Aug. 10.