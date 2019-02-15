Bach concert to be held tomorrow at Lighthouse Methodist Church

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Are you a fan of classical music? If so, you won’t want to miss concert artist Dr. Wojciech Wojtasiewicz performing at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Lighthouse Methodist Church.

Admission to the concert is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend.

A native of Warsaw, Poland, Dr. Wojtasiewicz has a doctorate in music (organ) from Julliard School in New York and is also a physician. He completed his education in Warsaw at the State Music Primary School, State Music High School for the Performing Arts (organ major, with highest distinction), and State Music Academy (two master’s degrees, one each in organ and sound engineering for radio and television productions). He is the recipient of a full scholarship from the Belgian government for postgraduate organ studies with Flor Peeters and Julliard School (MM and doctorate, organ). He is a former teaching assistant in doctoral seminars at Julliard, and chairman of the organ department at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and at Wagner College on Staten Island, New York.

He has performed extensively in organ recitals in Europe and the United States.

The concert is spearheaded by Boca Grande seasonal residents Richard and Carol Lockey. The show is dedicated to Richard’s parents, and to all those who served in Vietnam.

“I took care of veterans as a physician here in the States during the war and want to remember and honor them,” said Richard. “This performance will be stupendous.”

Richard hopes more young people will attend so they can learn to appreciate the great musician.

An invocation by Rev. Dr. Matthew Williams will start the event. A reception in the fellowship hall will immediately follow the performance.

The Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church is located at 300 Gilchrist Ave. on the island.