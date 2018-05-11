Attorneys on both sides of Three Sisters suit agree to extension, toll

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

Attorneys representing all sides of the ongoing “Path to Three Sisters” court case have agreed to cool things down for a time.

In a court document filed in Lee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 8, Attorneys Jenna Persons (representing Boca Grande Isles homeowner Chad Pike), Mark Trank (representing Lee County) and Michael Haymans (representing 5F, LLC and the Three Sisters Homeowners Association) all agreed to allow for extensions for responses on the cases filed regarding access to Three Sisters Island through Boca Grande Isles Lot 99. They also agreed to toll the case until 30 days after the Florida Second District Court of Appeal issues an opinion regarding the cases presented to the court.

All parties will cease attempts to pursue development applications with the County during the tolling period. Lee County representatives agreed they would not process any pending permit applications at this time.

