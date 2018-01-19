Art Center, Fust join together to bring you Theodore Stebbins

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Art Center and the Johann Fust Library Foundation are joining together to present Theodore E. Stebbins, Jr., a distinguished art curator. He will speak at the Boca Grande Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

The topic of his presentation is, “50 Years a Curator: Whatever Happened to the Art World We Knew?”

A reception will be held in the Woman’s Club Room directly after his presentation. Admission is free.

Theodore E. Stebbins, Jr. is the Distinguished Fellow and Consultative Curator of American Art at Harvard University’s Fogg Art Museum. Before joining the Fogg, Stebbins served as the John Moors Cabot Curator of American Paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston for twenty-two years and as associate professor of art history and curator of American painting and sculpture at Yale University.

He is an alumnus of both Yale and Harvard. He received his B.A in Political Science from Yale University in 1960. He also holds a J.D. (1964) and a Ph.D (1971) in Art History, both from Harvard University.