Art and culture take center stage at upcoming tennis ball

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Club’s Tennis Ball Committee has pulled out all the stops for this year’s Tennis Ball gala fundraising event. This is a key fundraiser benefiting Suncoast Humane Society for the 11th straight year. This year’s ball again promises to have exciting silent and live auction packages, focusing on art and culture.

Yvonne Anderson, Boca Grande Club CEO, comments that “Gala attendees will enjoy exciting silent and live auctions, which will include upscale items from area artists and donors, many of whom live on Gasparilla Island. Among the art and culture packages is an exclusive pillow from local artist Nancy Bass featuring one of her renowned cow paintings. A long-time Boca Grande Club resident, Nancy has had her work shown throughout the country at galleries in New York, Virginia, Utah, New Mexico, Nebraska and Texas. We’re fortunate that Nancy has again chosen to share her work with the local community.”

Local photographers Peter Hellman and Heidemarie Burke have also donated wonderful items. Hellman has donated a framed photograph entitled “Flag Day at Useppa,” and Heidemarie has again donated an outdoor portrait session that includes an 11” x 14” watercolor portrait. A beautiful, hand-carved wooden turtle sculpture will demand attention and has been donated by Staging By Tracy, in Englewood.

A week-long stay in beautiful Ellijay, Georgia donated by Bobby Miller of Grande Aire, will be one of the headliners at the live auction. North Georgia and the Blue Ridge area boast a variety of attractions, including antiquing, community theater, live music, traditional Appalachian art and crafts, and storytelling.

Anonymous donors of Suncoast Humane Society donated two large-scale paintings by the late Thomas Kinkade, an American painter known for painting pastoral and idyllic subjects. Other Kinkade paintings will also be featured auction items. In addition, golf, entertainment, dining and travel packages will be available to winning bids.

To join in the fun and excitement, save the date of Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the clubhouse, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include a gourmet dinner prepared by the Boca Grande Club chefs. Last year’s festivities raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society. Their services and programs cover Charlotte County, Sarasota County, Boca Grande and beyond. This includes supporting the island’s feral cat program.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boca Grande Club, Suncoast Humane Society, and on online at humane.org.

Suncoast Humane Society’s programs and services also include a Preventive Health Care Clinic that provides spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, flea, tick, and heartworm prevention and other affordable services. Additional programs include the Shelter Angel program, Dog About Town, Pet Therapy, Doggie Tales, Pet Food Pantry and more.

The Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week professional tennis exhibition that will be held every Wednesday from January 30 through March 6, 2019 at the Boca Grande Club. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tennis, featuring top professional and collegiate players.

For more information, contact Suncoast Humane Society at (941) 474‐7884 or visit humane.org.