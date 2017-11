■ STAFF REPORT

The Lee County Parks and Recreation annual Turkey Hoop Shoot will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18 at the Boca Grande Community Center’s outdoor basketball court. The event is free for all ages and is sponsored by the Boca Beacon. All children must be supervised. Prizes will be awarded to the first- place winner of each division. Register at the event between 9:15 and 9:45 a.m.