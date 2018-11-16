Annual Christmas Walk planned for Nov. 24

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Walk on Saturday, November 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the village of Boca Grande. Stroll down the luminary-lit town to visit with the local businesses and get a jump on your holiday shopping. Check out the Christmas Walk stage, located in front of Englewood Bank and Trust. There will be live music performances by “Saxophone by Jay Heath” and “Saxy Duo” Jay and Denise Heath.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Luminary walk – 5 p.m.

Saxophone performance – 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce sponsorship awards – 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Santa comes to town – 6:15 p.m.

Saxy Duo – 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce.

Decorating Competition

For our businesses decorating for the Christmas Walk, the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will be awarding a prize for the most decorated business at the end of the event. The winner will be crowned the “Boca Grande Chamber Christmas Walk

Holiday Cheermeister” and will hold the first-ever perpetual trophy that will change hands yearly based on the best decorations. The winning business will also receive a $100 gift

certificate to the Chamber that can be used as a credit for membership, sponsorship or merchandise.

If you have any questions or inquiries about this year’s event, please call or email the Chamber at (941) 964-0568 or visit info@bocagrandechamber.com