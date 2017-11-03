America’s conflicts: The Great War, WWI

■ STAFF REPORT

A two-day symposium on World War I is planned to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 9 and 10 at the Boca Grande Community Center. The event will feature two keynote speakers.

Margaret MacMillan will present “The War That Ended Peace,” and Jay Winter will present “What Americans Should Know About the Great War.”

MacMillan is a former warden of St. Anthony’s College and a professor of history at the University of Toronto.

In 2006 she was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada. She authored several books and was the first woman to win the Samuel Johnson Prize, an annual British prize for the best nonfiction writing in the English language.

The author of “Paris 1919” will present a fascinating portrait of Europe from 1900 up to the outbreak of World War I. She will speak at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Friday.

Winter is an American historian and a professor of history at Yale University, where he focuses his research on World War I and its impact on the 20th century.

Winter will give a front-row seat to America’s role in the war that made the United States the dominant world power. His insights into the war will change the way one thinks about one of the most pivotal episodes in world history.

Winter has authored or co-authored 18 books.

He will speak at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Julian Keevil will present a poetry reading: “In Flanders Fields” at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae wrote the poem during the First World War on May 3, 1915. “In Flanders Fields” was first published on December 8 of that year in the London-based magazine, Punch.

Individual lecture ticket prices are $60 for reserved seating and $45 for general admission.

Tickets can also be purchased as a package, and guests can attend all four lectures. The reserved seating package is $200, and the general admission package is $150.

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is sponsoring the program.

A cocktail reception for sponsors will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Boca Bay Pass Club.

For more information, call (941) 964-0827.