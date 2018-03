■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Art Center invites you to their annual “Art in Bloom” Spring Art Show sponsored by Italiano Insurance. It begins today, Friday, March 16 and continues through Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boca Grande Art Center is located on 236 Banyan St. For more information, call (941) 964-1700.