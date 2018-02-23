5K this weekend: Are you ready to run?

■ STAFF REPORT

If you plan on running in the Boca Grande 5K Run and Fun Walk on Sunday, Feb. 25, be ready to go and registered by 7:30 a.m.

The run starts in front of the Center on 1st Street and goes past Whidden’s Marina, beside The Inn on 5th Street, in front of The Inn on Palm Street, on East Railroad north past 18th Street, back to 5th Street south via the bike path, on the west side of Gilchrist to the finish line on Banyan Street.

Drivers, please be careful on our roadways Sunday morning, and be patient with our race entrants.

Volunteers are also needed to help monitor the race from 6:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

No experience is necessary. If you are interested in helping to make this race a big success, contact David Bartels at 964-2564.