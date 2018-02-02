‘5 Guys with Artsy Ties’ show runs this weekend at Art Center

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Five artists will be exhibiting their work at an art show this weekend at the Boca Grande Art Center. “5 Guys With Artsy Ties” is a catchphrase referring to the men sharing a common interest – art.

The exhibit opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 2 (tonight) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boca Grande Art Center, located at 236 Banyan Street on the island. The show will continue on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists featured will include Jack Horner, John Dedrick, John Niles, John Mitchell and Johan Bjurman.

Horner is a past president of the Arts Alliance and has taught art classes for many years on the island.

Mitchell is an exhibiting member and a past president of the Boca Grande Art Center and will be displaying his representational oil work and shell work this weekend.

Johann Bjurman lives in Englewood and will be exhibiting his plein air paintings. He has had a career as a trompe-l’oeil painter, which is French for “deceive the eye,” dimensional art. He also has done small and large murals, along with handpainting ornament. He recently moved to Florida and became a member of the Art Center.

John Niles is an amateur watercolor painter who’s been painting iconic scenes in Boca Grande for more than 20 years. He’s a member of the Arts Alliance and has held many positions on the board in the past. He travels by motorcycle to various locations around the United States and uses photographs from the trips to create his work. You can see some of his work on postcards for sale in local island stores.

John Rockwell Dedrick wasn’t a painter until six years ago, when he took a class at the Art Center with Cecelia Jonssom-Bisset and has been hooked ever since. Most of his paintings are landscapes. He is referred to by his family as “Grandpa Moses” and will be featuring about 17 pieces at the show.

“We’ve all been friends for years, and we enjoy working together,” Horner said.

The reception tonight will include wine and cheese, as well as an opportunity to meet and speak with the artists.

For more information, call John at 734-646-3405.