$250,000 gift match challenge issued at cocktail party for SHS: Now is the time to help!

Suncoast Humane Society needs your help. Deteriorating conditions at their Animal Shelter and Preventive Health Care Clinic have made the construction of a new facility an urgent matter, and thanks to a matching challenge issued by four Islanders, your donation during the month of February will mean twice as much to our homeless pet population.

A definite sense of urgency is in the air as a professional evaluation by an architect who specializes in animal shelters, as well as a team of engineers, informed the Society’s board of trustees that the animals, chemicals, old age, and other factors had taken their toll … the shelter’s damage is beyond repair. Moreover, efficient treatment of over 2,000 animals that pass through the doors of the Shelter and Clinic is compromised by the limited space available to accommodate animals, staff and the over 250 volunteers who strive to render compassionate care for these animals every day. A new site on 11.5 acres of beautiful land on San Casa near the current location has already been purchased to accommodate the new facility.

Urgency also lies in the fact that the gift match challenge runs out at the end of February. In January, Peter and Elsa Soderberg kicked the $9 million fundraising campaign off right with a gift of $1 million, and islander Pat Chapman responded by hosting a cocktail party held recently at the Boca Grande Club, which featured a moving presentation by Board President Corey Dean and Executive Director Phil Snyder. By the end of the party a $250,000 February-only gift match challenge had been proposed by Bayne and Jeanne Stephenson, SHS Board Member Nat Italiano and Mrs. Chapman. In the past couple of weeks, about half the challenge has been met; however, we have only a week to go to close the $125,000 match.

Also announced at the party was a partnership between SHS and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. On behalf of GCCF, Kirstin Fulkerson has created a facility allowing donors who wish to donate cash or appreciated stock toward the new facility to do so with cash or appreciated stock.

“Our staff does a remarkable job of keeping the animals as safe and healthy as possible, but time is running out for our old shelter,” said SHS Executive Director Phil Snyder.

“A state-of-the-art Animal Care Center equipped to provide SHS programs and services, as well as quality care for the homeless animals entrusted to Suncoast Humane Society, is the answer.

“The Boca Grande community has always been very generous to worthy causes such as this one.Your contribution today will make a difference in our community, and most importantly to the animals who owe their life to Suncoast Humane Society.”

To give: Contact Suncoast Humane Society’s Executive Director Phil Snyder at (941) 474-7884 or philsnyder@humane.org; Kirstin Fulkerson at (941) 486-4606 or kfulkerson@gulfcoastcf.org; or Boca Grande Campaign Chairperson Leslie Mirani at (805) 479-5971 or lmirani@entrinsichhealth.com. You can also visit our webpage at humane.org.

