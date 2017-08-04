2017 summer camp is in the books

■ STAFF REPORT

It was another great year for the Lee County Parks & Recreation Summer Camp program, with trips to Legoland, Bowland and every land in between. Headed up by Coach DJ Keisling, David Bartels and Joe Wier, and with a little help from counselor Sarah Lutz, the kids alternating spending days at the Boca Grande Community Center and days on field trips. Figuring in sporadic numbers every week, there were about 20-30 kids who attended camp this year. With an average of three field trips a week – including Tuesday and Thursday trips to amusement parks, baseball games, skating arenas and bowling alleys and Friday trips to Oyster Creek pool – the Boca Grande Community Center Parks & Rec program goes above and beyond what is expected from a “normal” summer camp. Coach Keisling has been working with the island’s children for more than two decades, and he is a first-class, top-notch kind of guy. Without a second’s hesitation he makes sure each and every kid in the program has a good chance to have some fun, and to be included in camp activities. We are very, very blessed to have Coach DJ, as well as David Bartels and Jungle Joe Wier, to look after our kids and find some really interesting and fun ways to fill every day of camp.