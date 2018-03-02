10th annual Critter Classic seeking sponsors

■ STAFF REPORT

Suncoast Humane Society is seeking local business and group sponsorships to support our 10th Annual Critter Classic Golf Scramble. This popular charity event will be held Saturday, April 21, at the prestigious Riverwood Golf Club on SR776.

The Critter Classic is one of the most important fundraisers for Suncoast Humane Society. Last year, the tournament raised over $36,000 in support of the services and programs which expand over Charlotte County, Sarasota County, Boca Grande and beyond.

Executive Director Phil Snyder notes, “The Critter Classic is always a popular event with many new and returning golfers, including myself! Join us on the outstanding Riverwood green for a fun, yet competitive, scramble followed by a buffet lunch and raffle prizes. This being our 10th anniversary of the event, we are determined to make it the best one yet. Whether you’re sponsoring, donating, or playing, we couldn’t raise these critical funds without you and we cannot thank you enough!”

There are a variety of sponsorships available from $50 – $2,500. The Critter Classic is heavily promoted by Suncoast Humane Society and is consistently covered by local media outlets, offering valuable exposure for business supporters and participants. Anyone with questions or further ideas of how you can get involved is encouraged to contact us at (941) 474-7884 x405.

A registration fee of $100 per golfer includes a continental breakfast, green fees and golf cart, golf bag handling, two drink tickets, and a great buffet lunch. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., check in at 7:45 a.m. followed by an 8:30 a.m. shot gun start. Mulligans, a 50/50 raffle and other great raffle prizes are available.

For more information, please contact Events & Outreach Coordinator, Sarah Lapton at (941) 474-7884 ext 405 or slapton@humane.org.

Suncoast Humane Society has been serving animals and people since 1971. Founded as Englewood Animal Aid Society, the organization’s services and programs were soon challenged to meet the demands placed on them by the pet over-population crises.

Expansions to their facility in Englewood during the 1980s and 1990s helped the Society to more effectively provide for a growing service area. To reflect the changes, the organization became Suncoast Humane Society. We serve more than 450 square miles in Southwest Florida including Charlotte County and portions of Sarasota and Lee counties.